Archer Materials Lowers Stake in ChemX Materials

Archer Materials Limited has reduced its stake in ChemX Materials Ltd, selling 633,550 ordinary shares and decreasing its voting power from 9.87% to 8.48%. The sale was conducted on-market, with a total consideration of $22,349. This adjustment reflects a change in Archer’s investment strategy within ChemX.

