Archer Materials Issues New Unlisted Options to Boost Growth

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials Limited has announced the issuance of 4,250,000 unlisted options, each exercisable at $0.534 and set to expire on June 30, 2028. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, aims to enhance company performance and shareholder value. Investors might find these developments intriguing as they could influence Archer’s future market position.

