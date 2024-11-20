Archer Materials Director’s Interest Update Sparks Interest

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials Limited announces a change in the interest of Director Gregory David English, with the acquisition of 5 million unlisted options, each exercisable at $0.534, set to expire on June 30, 2028. This move follows shareholder approval granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects strategic financial adjustments within the company’s leadership.

