News & Insights

Stocks
ARRXF

Archer Materials Advances Miniaturized Biochip Technology

November 06, 2024 — 06:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials Limited has successfully miniaturized its Biochip graphene field effect transistor (gFET) design, reducing its size by 97% and significantly lowering fabrication costs. This advancement, achieved in collaboration with Applied Nanolayers and AOI Electronics, enhances the chip’s readiness for integration in home testing devices for chronic kidney disease. The development marks a significant step in Archer’s efforts to strengthen its semiconductor capabilities and expand its role in medical diagnostics.

For further insights into AU:AXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARRXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.