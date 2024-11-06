Archer Materials Advances Miniaturized Biochip Technology

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials Limited has successfully miniaturized its Biochip graphene field effect transistor (gFET) design, reducing its size by 97% and significantly lowering fabrication costs. This advancement, achieved in collaboration with Applied Nanolayers and AOI Electronics, enhances the chip’s readiness for integration in home testing devices for chronic kidney disease. The development marks a significant step in Archer’s efforts to strengthen its semiconductor capabilities and expand its role in medical diagnostics.

