Archer Daniels reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.09, consensus $1.09

November 18, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $19.94B, consensus $21.5B. “Accuracy and transparency are important to the Company and we are pleased to have now completed the restatement and be current with our financial filing. We continue to focus on implementing enhancements to internal controls to ensure integrity and accuracy of reporting,” said Chair of the Board and CEO Juan Luciano.

