Archer Daniels reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.09, consensus $1.09

Reports Q3 revenue $19.94B, consensus $21.5B. “Accuracy and transparency are important to the Company and we are pleased to have now completed the restatement and be current with our financial filing. We continue to focus on implementing enhancements to internal controls to ensure integrity and accuracy of reporting,” said Chair of the Board and CEO Juan Luciano.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.