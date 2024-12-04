Archer Daniels price target lowered to $56 from $60 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Archer Daniels (ADM) to $56 from $60 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company held its 3Q conference call, highlighting continued pressures in crush, biofuel regulatory uncertainties, and ongoing weakness in Human Nutrition, resulting in management affirming last month’s downward guidance revision, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.