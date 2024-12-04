Archer Daniels price target lowered to $56 from $60 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Archer Daniels (ADM) to $56 from $60 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company held its 3Q conference call, highlighting continued pressures in crush, biofuel regulatory uncertainties, and ongoing weakness in Human Nutrition, resulting in management affirming last month’s downward guidance revision, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ADM:
- Biden admin won’t finalize clean fuel guidance before exit, Reuters reports
- Archer Daniels Midland Schedules Investor Conference Call
- Archer Daniels reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.09, consensus $1.09
- Archer Daniels backs FY24 EPS view $4.50-$5.00, consensus $4.60
- Archer Daniels options imply 1.5% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.