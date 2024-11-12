Archer Daniels price target lowered to $52 from $57 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Archer Daniels (ADM) to $52 from $57 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm has updated its estimates for preliminary Q3 results and guidance and lowered its target, primarily reflecting the flow through of “another meaningful Nutrition revision.”

