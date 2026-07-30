Archer Daniels to Post Q2 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. The company is likely to report growth in its top and bottom lines when it posts the quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM’s earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, which indicates growth of 52.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has remained stable in the past seven days. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $22.4 billion, implying 5.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note Ahead of ADM’s Q2 Results

ADM’s second-quarter 2026 results are likely to reflect a significantly improved operating environment in its Ag Services & Oilseeds segment, supported by stronger soybean crush margins and healthy export activity. Demand for soybean oil has benefited from favorable renewable fuel policies, while robust global soybean meal consumption has supported crush economics. In addition, higher North American corn exports and expectations for more normalized soybean purchases from China are likely to have aided merchandising performance. The anticipated reversal of a majority of the first-quarter mark-to-market impacts is also expected to provide a meaningful boost to reported earnings.



Strength in the Carbohydrate Solutions segment is expected to remain a key driver of second-quarter performance. Ethanol margins have continued to improve, supported by favorable policy incentives, healthy domestic blending demand and solid export activity. While the starches and sweeteners business is likely to remain under pressure from weak consumer demand and softer industry conditions, the strength in ethanol is expected to more than offset these headwinds, supporting overall segment profitability.



ADM’s Nutrition segment is likely to maintain its recovery momentum in the quarter to be reported. Higher Flavors sales, continued normalization of operations at the Decatur East facility and ongoing portfolio optimization efforts are expected to support earnings growth. The company’s focus on higher-margin product offerings, cost optimization initiatives and improved operational execution across Human Nutrition and Animal Nutrition is also likely to contribute to margin expansion.



Operational discipline and productivity initiatives are expected to provide additional support to second-quarter results. ADM continues to advance its multiyear cost-savings program through manufacturing efficiencies, automation, AI-enabled workflows and supply chain optimization. These initiatives are likely to improve operating leverage and partially offset external challenges, including persistent weakness in starches and sweeteners, energy cost volatility, foreign exchange fluctuations and evolving global trade dynamics.



However, continued softness in starches and sweeteners volumes and margins is likely to have partly offset these positives. Higher energy and input costs, foreign currency volatility, global trade uncertainty and tariff-related disruptions also remain concerns. Nevertheless, the expected reversal of most of the first-quarter mark-to-market and timing impacts is likely to have provided a significant boost to second-quarter results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Ag Services and Oilseeds segment’s revenues is pegged at $17.5 billion, suggesting 8.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for the Carbohydrate Solutions segment is $2.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.2%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ADM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Archer Daniels this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Archer Daniels currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Valuation Picture

The company has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22X, which is below the five-year high of 18.93X and above the Agriculture - Operations industry’s average of 15.84X.



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The recent market movements show that ADM shares have risen 18.1% in the past six months compared with the industry's 16.2% growth.



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Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Newell Brands Inc. NWL has an Earnings ESP of +5.36% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NWL is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it releases second-quarter 2026 results. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ quarterly earnings currently stands at 19 cents per share, down 20.8% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at about $1.97 billion, implying a rise of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. NWL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.7%.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly EPS is pegged at $2, indicating a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.42 billion, which indicates 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which implies a 13.5% increase year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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