Archer Daniels Midland a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.2% Yield (ADM)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Archer Daniels Midland Co. is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.12% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $5,636,614 worth of ADM shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Archer Daniels Midland Co. is $2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/15/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ADM, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
ADM operates in the Food & Beverage sector, among companies like Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), and Kraft Heinz Co (KHC).
