Archer-Daniels-Midland Shares Sink As CFO Placed On Leave, Outlook Lowered

(RTTNews) - Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) are falling more than 17% Monday morning after its Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, as an investigation is being conducted at ADM's Nutrition segment.

The company cut its full-year outlook and also said it expects to delay its full-year earnings release in connection with the investigation.

ADM, currently at $55.07, has traded in the range of $55.78 - $87.30 in the last 1 year.

