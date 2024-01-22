News & Insights

Markets
ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Shares Sink As CFO Placed On Leave, Outlook Lowered

January 22, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) are falling more than 17% Monday morning after its Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, as an investigation is being conducted at ADM's Nutrition segment.

The company cut its full-year outlook and also said it expects to delay its full-year earnings release in connection with the investigation.

ADM, currently at $55.07, has traded in the range of $55.78 - $87.30 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.