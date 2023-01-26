Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.02 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $782 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $26.23 billion from $23.09 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.02 Bln. vs. $782 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q4): $26.23 Bln vs. $23.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.