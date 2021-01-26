Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $687 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $504 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $684 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $17.98 billion from $16.33 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $684 Mln. vs. $798 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $17.98 Bln vs. $16.33 Bln last year.

