Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $504 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $798 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $16.33 billion from $15.95 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $798 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $16.33 Bln vs. $15.95 Bln last year.

