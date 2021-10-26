Archer-Daniels-Midland Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $526 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $548M or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.4% to $20.34 billion from $15.13 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $548M. vs. $499 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $20.34 Bln vs. $15.13 Bln last year.

