Archer-Daniels-Midland Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $225 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $407 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $499 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $15.13 billion from $16.73 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $499 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $15.13 Bln vs. $16.73 Bln last year.

