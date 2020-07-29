Markets
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $469 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $235 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $16.28 billion from $16.30 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $475 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $16.28 Bln vs. $16.30 Bln last year.

