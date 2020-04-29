Markets
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $391 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $233M, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $361M or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $14.97 billion from $15.30 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $361M. vs. $261 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $14.97 Bln vs. $15.30 Bln last year.

