Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.40

The board of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.40. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.0%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Archer-Daniels-Midland's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:ADM Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Archer-Daniels-Midland Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.6% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Archer-Daniels-Midland has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. Archer-Daniels-Midland definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 11 Archer-Daniels-Midland analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

