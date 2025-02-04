ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Earnings Results: $ADM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND ($ADM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.14 per share, missing estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $21,498,000,000, missing estimates of $22,973,712,500 by $-1,475,712,500.

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Insider Trading Activity

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND insiders have traded $ADM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUAN R LUCIANO (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 324,821 shares for an estimated $19,736,613.

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND stock to their portfolio, and 587 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND Government Contracts

We have seen $102,306,367 of award payments to $ADM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

