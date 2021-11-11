Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.37 Dividend

It looks like Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Archer-Daniels-Midland's shares on or after the 16th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.48 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of $65.39. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Archer-Daniels-Midland has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Archer-Daniels-Midland paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Archer-Daniels-Midland generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Archer-Daniels-Midland's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ADM Historic Dividend November 11th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Archer-Daniels-Midland, with earnings per share up 9.3% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Archer-Daniels-Midland has delivered 8.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Archer-Daniels-Midland? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Archer-Daniels-Midland is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Archer-Daniels-Midland is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Archer-Daniels-Midland, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Archer-Daniels-Midland has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Archer-Daniels-Midland (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.