Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Beat Earnings, And Analysts Have Been Reviewing Their Forecasts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Archer-Daniels-Midland delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$19b and statutory EPS reaching US$1.22, both beating estimates by more than 10%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Archer-Daniels-Midland after the latest results. NYSE:ADM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Archer-Daniels-Midland from nine analysts is for revenues of US$70.9b in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 27% to US$4.02. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$66.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.82 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland 11% to US$64.93on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Archer-Daniels-Midland at US$78.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$49.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Archer-Daniels-Midland's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Archer-Daniels-Midland is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Archer-Daniels-Midland's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Archer-Daniels-Midland analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Archer-Daniels-Midland has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

