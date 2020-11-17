Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ADM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.41, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADM was $50.41, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.05 and a 74.31% increase over the 52 week low of $28.92.

ADM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). ADM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports ADM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.65%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VEGI with an increase of 29.92% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of ADM at 8.46%.

