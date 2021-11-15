Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ADM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.93, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADM was $65.93, representing a -4.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.30 and a 37.01% increase over the 52 week low of $48.12.

ADM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.63. Zacks Investment Research reports ADM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.77%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the adm Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NANR with an increase of 7.26% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of ADM at 8.44%.

