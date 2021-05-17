Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.66, the dividend yield is 2.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADM was $67.66, representing a -1.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.68 and a 99.53% increase over the 52 week low of $33.91.

ADM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.68. Zacks Investment Research reports ADM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.58%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADM as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NANR with an increase of 29.8% over the last 100 days. VEGI has the highest percent weighting of ADM at 6.83%.

