Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.78% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADM was $52.52, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.99 and a 81.6% increase over the 52 week low of $28.92.

ADM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). ADM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ADM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.24%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADM as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VEGI with an increase of 27.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ADM at 5.98%.

