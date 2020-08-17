Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.59, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADM was $44.59, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.20 and a 54.18% increase over the 52 week low of $28.92.

ADM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). ADM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ADM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.7%, compared to an industry average of -5.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NANR with an increase of 44.63% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of ADM at 8.24%.

