Archer-Daniels-Midland Boosts Dividend 8.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) said it is optimistic for another very strong performance in 2022 as it progress towards its strategic plan's next earnings milestone of $6.00 to $7.00 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.89 per share for the fiscal year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In mid-December, the company unveiled a comprehensive plan to drive continued earnings growth to $6.00 to $7.00 per share by 2025.

ADM's Board of Directors also declared an 8.1 percent higher cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the company's common stock, payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 8, 2022.

