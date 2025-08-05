Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $219 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $486 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $452 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $21.166 billion from $22.248 billion last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

