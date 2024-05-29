Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) standing at $60.03, reflecting a -1.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.58%.

The the stock of agribusiness giant has risen by 3.8% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.09% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.34, reflecting a 29.1% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.47 billion, down 6.84% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.61 per share and a revenue of $89.61 billion, signifying shifts of -19.63% and -4.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.29% higher within the past month. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.56.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

