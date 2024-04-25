Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $61, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.04%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.4 billion, down 6.96% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.48 per share and a revenue of $90.37 billion, indicating changes of -21.49% and -3.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% lower. Right now, Archer Daniels Midland possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.82.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

