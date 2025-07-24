Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $55.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 7.5% outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.88, indicating a 14.56% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.11 billion, down 5.13% from the prior-year quarter.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $84.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.98% and -1.61%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% lower. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Archer Daniels Midland's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.48, so one might conclude that Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ADM has a PEG ratio of 3.14 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.