Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) ended the recent trading session at $47.24, demonstrating a -0.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 2.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.95, reflecting a 7.77% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.1 billion, showing a 0.68% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.07 per share and a revenue of $85.03 billion, indicating changes of -14.14% and -0.58%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.26% downward. Right now, Archer Daniels Midland possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.5 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that ADM has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.