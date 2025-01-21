Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) ending at $51.22, denoting a -0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 1.75% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 21.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.93 billion, down 4.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.9% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Archer Daniels Midland is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.51.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.