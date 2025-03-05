Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reached $45.80, with a -0.04% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.12% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 3.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.52% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.13% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.71, showcasing a 51.37% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.74 billion, indicating a 5.06% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $88.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.28% and +3.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.78% lower. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.42 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ADM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Agriculture - Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.57.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

