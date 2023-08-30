Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $80.75, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Archer Daniels Midland will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.67 billion, down 4.12% from the year-ago period.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $98.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.54% and -3.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.37 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.1.

Investors should also note that ADM has a PEG ratio of 1.78 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ADM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

