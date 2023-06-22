Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $73.06, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 26.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.9 billion, down 8.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $97.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.36% and -4.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.63, so we one might conclude that Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ADM has a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

