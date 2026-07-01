Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of 185 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ADM has moved about 32.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ARKO Corp. (ARKO). The stock has returned 76.9% year-to-date.

In ARKO Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Archer Daniels Midland is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.6% so far this year, meaning that ADM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ARKO Corp. falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #196. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.1%.

Archer Daniels Midland and ARKO Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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