Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -2.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) was down 2.33% at $61.72. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

The agribusiness giant's shares have seen an increase of 5.56% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.88, reflecting a 19.27% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.65 billion, up 3.59% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.73 per share and a revenue of $84.54 billion, representing changes of -21.31% and -1.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.68% lower. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.96, so one might conclude that Archer Daniels Midland is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ADM has a PEG ratio of 4.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

