Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $52.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

The agribusiness giant's stock has climbed by 8.84% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.95, marking a 7.77% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.1 billion, indicating a 0.68% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $85.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.56% and -0.58%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archer Daniels Midland. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.43 for its industry.

One should further note that ADM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Agriculture - Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

