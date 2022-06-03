Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $87.91, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 0.15% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Archer Daniels Midland will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.08 billion, up 9.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $93.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.77% and +10.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.08% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.67.

Meanwhile, ADM's PEG ratio is currently 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

