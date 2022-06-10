Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $84.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 1.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.18 billion, up 9.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $95.74 billion, which would represent changes of +21.97% and +12.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.17% higher. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.09.

Meanwhile, ADM's PEG ratio is currently 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

