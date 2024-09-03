Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $60.62, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 4.83% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.42, signifying a 12.88% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.94 billion, showing a 3.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $88.06 billion, signifying shifts of -21.63% and -6.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.69 for its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.