Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $86, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 6.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 41.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.03 billion, up 13.22% from the year-ago period.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $98.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.79% and +15.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.69 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.74.

Meanwhile, ADM's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Free Stock Analysis Report



