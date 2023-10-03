Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $73.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 7.01% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.54 billion, down 4.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $98.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.54% and -3.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42.

We can also see that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

