Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $77.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 5.53% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.99 billion, down 8.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.80 per share and revenue of $97.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.38% and -3.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.64% lower. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.52, which means Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.