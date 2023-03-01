Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $79.24, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 3.92% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.69 billion, up 0.18% from the year-ago period.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $99.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.14% and -1.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.55% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.75.

It is also worth noting that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

