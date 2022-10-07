Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $85.44, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 5.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 42.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.27 billion, up 14.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $98.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.79% and +15.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.14, so we one might conclude that Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ADM has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

