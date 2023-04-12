Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $81.11, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 3.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, down 9.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.85 billion, up 0.84% from the year-ago period.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $99.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.14% and -1.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Archer Daniels Midland's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.27, so we one might conclude that Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ADM's PEG ratio is currently 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ADM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

