Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $80.45, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 7.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 8.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.03 billion, up 13.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $98.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.79% and +15.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.16.

Meanwhile, ADM's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ADM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



