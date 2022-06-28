Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $75.99, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 14.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.69, up 27.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.18 billion, up 9.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $95.74 billion, which would represent changes of +21.97% and +12.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.29.

We can also see that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ADM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

